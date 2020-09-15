Here’s How Your Trade ASB Aggressively Right Now

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Associated Banc-Corp to Attend the 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Associated Banc-Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.44, which is $1.76 above the current price. ASB currently public float of 150.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.25M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.37% and a quarterly performance of -7.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Mkt Perform” to ASB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

ASB Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -38.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Del Moral-Niles Christopher, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $12.98 back on Aug 03. After this action, Del Moral-Niles Christopher now owns 42,342 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $25,960 using the latest closing price.

Haddad Michael J, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, bought 2,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Haddad Michael J is holding 2,000 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +20.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 108.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98.