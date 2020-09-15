Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND)?

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) went up by 8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.13. The company’s stock price has collected 8.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Wyndham Destinations Presenting Today at the J.P. Morgan Management Access Forum; Provides Operational Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE :WYND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYND is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.40, which is $5.26 above the current price. WYND currently public float of 83.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYND was 1.11M shares.

WYND’s Market Performance

WYND stocks went up by 8.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.49% and a quarterly performance of 7.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Wyndham Destinations, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.63% for WYND stocks with a simple moving average of -2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYND stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WYND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYND in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYND reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for WYND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to WYND, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

WYND Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYND rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.99. In addition, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. saw -33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYND starting from Brown Michael Dean, who bought 4,500 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Jul 31. After this action, Brown Michael Dean now owns 86,805 shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc., valued at $122,742 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Wyndham Destinations, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at $32.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 1,594 shares at $65,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.46 for the present operating margin

+32.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.