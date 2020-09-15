Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)?

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected 10.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that G1 Therapeutics to Present Data on Oral CDK4/6 Inhibitor Lerociclib at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual 2020 Congress

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :GTHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.86, which is -$16.53 below the current price. GTHX currently public float of 33.99M and currently shorts hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 604.07K shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 10.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.41% and a quarterly performance of -15.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $55 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the value of $72. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to GTHX, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 8th of the previous year.

GTHX Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.71. In addition, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. saw -37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Hanson James S., who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $14.95 back on Sep 04. After this action, Hanson James S. now owns 4,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $14,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

The total capital return value is set at -41.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.25. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -46.80 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84.