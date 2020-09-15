Search
Can RPC, Inc. (RES) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.81. The company’s stock price has collected -9.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that RPC, Inc. Board of Directors Appoints Gary W. Rollins as Chairman of the Board and New Directors Harry J. Cynkus and Jerry W. Nix

Is It Worth Investing in RPC, Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for RPC, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.87, which is -$0.17 below the current price. RES currently public float of 49.29M and currently shorts hold a 25.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 768.44K shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went down by -9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.14% and a quarterly performance of -12.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for RPC, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.07% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of -12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $3 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to RES, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 6th of the current year.

RES Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, RPC, Inc. saw -41.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.66 for the present operating margin
  • +10.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc. stands at -7.15. The total capital return value is set at -4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.67. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 4.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.49. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -134.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

