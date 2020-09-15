Can Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Remain Competitive?

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 10.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected 68.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.33, which is -$30.5 below the current price. ITCI currently public float of 63.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 1.70M shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 68.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.20% and a quarterly performance of 41.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.80% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 24th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 43.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +57.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +68.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Alafi Christopher D, who bought 49,500 shares at the price of $29.60 back on Sep 14. After this action, Alafi Christopher D now owns 4,743,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., valued at $1,465,200 using the latest closing price.

Alafi Christopher D, the Director of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., bought 21,000 shares at $28.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Alafi Christopher D is holding 4,694,270 shares at $589,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-254090.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. stands at -243713.69. The total capital return value is set at -57.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.46. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 11.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.61.