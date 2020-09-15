Search
Home Trending
Trending

Can Equillium, Inc. (EQ) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) went up by 16.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.05. The company’s stock price has collected 13.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Equillium Announces Successful Completion of FDA Pre-IND Meeting Enabling Advancement of Itolizumab into a Potential Registration Study as a Treatment for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ :EQ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $18.75, which is -$6.64 below the current price. EQ currently public float of 13.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQ was 2.72M shares.

EQ’s Market Performance

EQ stocks went up by 13.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.15% and a quarterly performance of 97.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Equillium, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for EQ stocks with a simple moving average of 34.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQ reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the value of $22. The rating they have provided for EQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQ, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

EQ Trading at -24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQ rose by +32.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Equillium, Inc. saw 69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQ starting from Connelly Stephen, who sold 250,000 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Jul 13. After this action, Connelly Stephen now owns 1,043,000 shares of Equillium, Inc., valued at $2,033,475 using the latest closing price.

Keyes Jason A, the Chief Financial Officer of Equillium, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Keyes Jason A is holding 130,520 shares at $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQ

The total capital return value is set at -45.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.96. Equity return is now at value -70.50, with -52.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Equillium, Inc. (EQ), the company’s capital structure generated 23.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.79. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -95.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Washington Prime Group Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

The Chart for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is SLM Corporation (SLM) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links