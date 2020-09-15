Search
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Daisy Galbraith

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) went up by 8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s stock price has collected 26.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $44.45, which is $7.99 above the current price. BBIO currently public float of 70.03M and currently shorts hold a 16.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIO was 578.92K shares.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO stocks went up by 26.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.25% and a quarterly performance of 17.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.73% for BBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $38 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

BBIO Trading at 22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +26.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.10. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $28.73 back on Sep 01. After this action, HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS now owns 267,751 shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., valued at $287,334 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the See Remarks of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., sold 2,539 shares at $27.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 287,116 shares at $69,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -656.41 for the present operating margin
  • +93.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. stands at -642.47. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.93. Equity return is now at value -91.50, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.63. Total debt to assets is 15.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -30.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.47.

Quick Links