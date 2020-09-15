Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Ethane Eddington

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.16. The company’s stock price has collected 13.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Beyond Meat(R) Introduces Beyond Meatballs(TM) at Grocery Stores Nationwide Making Plant-Based Meal Prep Easier Than Ever

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.74, which is -$19.44 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 54.44M and currently shorts hold a 13.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 5.05M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 13.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of -7.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Beyond Meat, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.19% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of 30.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on September 3rd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $141, previously predicting the value of $123. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BYND, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

BYND Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.85. In addition, Beyond Meat, Inc. saw 89.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Muth Charles, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Sep 08. After this action, Muth Charles now owns 201,595 shares of Beyond Meat, Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

SOTO CARI, the Chief People Officer of Beyond Meat, Inc., sold 211 shares at $130.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that SOTO CARI is holding 10,188 shares at $27,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.47 for the present operating margin
  • +32.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat, Inc. stands at -4.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.86. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.44. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.

Previous articleWhy Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Is in Such attractive Condition
Next articleViking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is SLM Corporation (SLM) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links