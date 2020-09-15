Search
Home Trending
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

by Melissa Arnold

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.08, which is $46.72 above the current price. TDOC currently public float of 80.34M and currently shorts hold a 17.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 3.74M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went down by -2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of 2.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Teladoc Health, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $252 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $249, previously predicting the value of $225. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TDOC, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.08. In addition, Teladoc Health, Inc. saw 130.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Frist William H., who sold 740 shares at the price of $196.78 back on Sep 04. After this action, Frist William H. now owns 5,418 shares of Teladoc Health, Inc., valued at $145,617 using the latest closing price.

Vandervoort Adam C, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Teladoc Health, Inc., sold 2,612 shares at $213.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Vandervoort Adam C is holding 200 shares at $556,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -12.12 for the present operating margin
  • +59.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health, Inc. stands at -17.87. The total capital return value is set at -4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 46.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.52.

Previous articleBuy or Sell Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
Business

Wall Street Pummels TTI After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels TTI After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NIKE, Inc. (NKE)?

Nicola Day - 0
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Sempra Energy (SRE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTI After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CoreCivic, Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (NSC)

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Deere & Company (DE) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (CLDR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Nicola Day - 0
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.99. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links