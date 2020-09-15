Search
A Lesson to Learn: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

by Denise Gardner

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Public Wants Greater Focus on Science-Based Decision-Making Says New International Survey from Philip Morris International

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.00, which is $5.46 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 4.43M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went up by 3.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of 13.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on April 1st of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Neutral” to PM, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on December 2nd of the previous year.

PM Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.64. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Masseroli Mario, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $80.10 back on Aug 31. After this action, Masseroli Mario now owns 11,842 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $120,152 using the latest closing price.

CAMILLERI LOUIS C, the Director of Philip Morris International Inc., sold 37,500 shares at $77.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CAMILLERI LOUIS C is holding 336,608 shares at $2,906,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +39.91 for the present operating margin
  • +64.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +24.07. The total capital return value is set at 55.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.53. Equity return is now at value -61.20, with 18.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

