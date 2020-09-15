Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

by Nicola Day

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) went up by 6.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 7.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Everi Highlights Roadmap for Cashless Gaming Industry Leadership

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EVRI) Right Now?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRI is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Everi Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.63, which is $3.54 above the current price. EVRI currently public float of 84.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRI was 3.63M shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI stocks went up by 7.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.28% and a quarterly performance of 30.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Everi Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.61% for EVRI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVRI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw -40.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Jun 08. After this action, JUDGE GEOFFREY P now owns 104,672 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $300,400 using the latest closing price.

MULLARKEY MAUREEN T, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $6.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that MULLARKEY MAUREEN T is holding 10,000 shares at $62,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.40 for the present operating margin
  • +53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.49.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,081.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.42. Total debt to assets is 65.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2,070.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Previous articleBuy or Sell SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FISV After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Steelcase Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade AGEN Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Match Group Holdings II, LLC (MTCH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Match Group Holdings II, LLC (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RVNC Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is SLM Corporation (SLM) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IPHI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links