Why (SBRA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference and RETHINK Virtual Event Sponsored by Skilled Nursing News

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ :SBRA) Right Now?

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.29, which is -$0.38 below the current price. SBRA currently public float of 203.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBRA was 1.44M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly performance of 3.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for SBRA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to SBRA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 8th of the current year.

SBRA Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.03. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. saw -28.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from FOSTER MICHAEL J, who bought 9,675 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, FOSTER MICHAEL J now owns 42,462 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., valued at $74,629 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER MICHAEL J, the Director of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., bought 3,200 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that FOSTER MICHAEL J is holding 42,801 shares at $24,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

+56.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 39.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.76.