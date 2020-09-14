Why (RUTH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19 and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :RUTH) Right Now?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25, which is -$1.82 below the current price. RUTH currently public float of 30.14M and currently shorts hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUTH was 1.54M shares.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.16% and a quarterly performance of 14.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.89% for RUTH stocks with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUTH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RUTH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RUTH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

CL King gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUTH, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

RUTH Trading at 31.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. saw -49.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.71 for the present operating margin

+22.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.47. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH), the company’s capital structure generated 320.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.21. Total debt to assets is 53.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 305.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.