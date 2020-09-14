Why (REKR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected -2.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Rekor Announces ALPR Application for Commercial Users; Puts Vehicle Recognition on Any Smart Phone

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 296.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $1.75 above the current price. REKR currently public float of 17.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 297.89K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went down by -2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.25% and a quarterly performance of 84.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Rekor Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of 62.84% for the last 200 days.

REKR Trading at 38.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +55.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Rekor Systems, Inc. saw 63.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Hillman Rodney, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hillman Rodney now owns 40,233 shares of Rekor Systems, Inc., valued at $97,800 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Rekor Systems, Inc., bought 2,725,836 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BERMAN ROBERT ALAN is holding 2,747,836 shares at $7,005,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.01 for the present operating margin

+46.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems, Inc. stands at -74.60. The total capital return value is set at -44.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.51. Equity return is now at value 146.50, with -49.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.