Why Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Stockholders Approve Revised Terms Of Acquisition By Waste Management, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE :ADSW) Right Now?

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15095.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSW is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.15, which is -$0.04 below the current price. ADSW currently public float of 90.35M and currently shorts hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSW was 1.32M shares.

ADSW’s Market Performance

ADSW stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly performance of -3.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.59% for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for ADSW stocks with a simple moving average of -5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADSW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADSW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on May 2nd of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ADSW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 11th, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Underperform” to ADSW, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

ADSW Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSW rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.07. In addition, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. saw -8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSW starting from Slattery Michael K, who sold 126,904 shares at the price of $32.87 back on Dec 03. After this action, Slattery Michael K now owns 63,413 shares of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., valued at $4,171,334 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+17.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.24. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW), the company’s capital structure generated 205.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.23. Total debt to assets is 51.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 196.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.