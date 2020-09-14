We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Here is What We Found

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/20 that Volatility Teaches New Investors That Stocks Go Down, Too

Is It Worth Investing in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :AMTD) Right Now?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTD is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.75, which is $0.5 above the current price. AMTD currently public float of 492.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTD was 3.38M shares.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.09% and a quarterly performance of -2.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.12% for AMTD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AMTD by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for AMTD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $7 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AMTD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “ Neutral” to AMTD, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

AMTD Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.20. In addition, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation saw -23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTD starting from MOGLIA JOSEPH H, who sold 9,683 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, MOGLIA JOSEPH H now owns 94,113 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, valued at $426,052 using the latest closing price.

MOGLIA JOSEPH H, the Director of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, sold 9,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that MOGLIA JOSEPH H is holding 103,760 shares at $360,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.47 for the present operating margin

+91.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stands at +36.73. The total capital return value is set at 25.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.90. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.