We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

by Ethane Eddington

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Improving Online Experiences, Workflows and Customized Content Delivery Just Got Easier With Limelight Networks’ New EdgeFunctions

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.86, which is $3.71 above the current price. LLNW currently public float of 117.22M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 3.47M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went down by -1.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.24% and a quarterly performance of 0.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Limelight Networks, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.13% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of -4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LLNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLNW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLNW reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for LLNW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to LLNW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

LLNW Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Limelight Networks, Inc. saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from Silverman Kurt, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Sep 10. After this action, Silverman Kurt now owns 717,670 shares of Limelight Networks, Inc., valued at $79,650 using the latest closing price.

LENTO ROBERT A, the CEO of Limelight Networks, Inc., sold 20,833 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that LENTO ROBERT A is holding 1,881,805 shares at $119,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.84 for the present operating margin
  • +40.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limelight Networks, Inc. stands at -8.00. The total capital return value is set at -9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.30. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 7.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -206.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

