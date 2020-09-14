Search
Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

by Denise Gardner

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected -8.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Digital Colony Appoints Matty Yohannan as Chief of Staff

Is It Worth Investing in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE :CLNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNY is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Colony Capital, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $0.71 above the current price. CLNY currently public float of 470.06M and currently shorts hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNY was 7.69M shares.

CLNY’s Market Performance

CLNY stocks went down by -8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Colony Capital, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.10% for CLNY stocks with a simple moving average of -18.06% for the last 200 days.

CLNY Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNY fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Colony Capital, Inc. saw -46.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNY starting from Hedstrom Mark M., who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, Hedstrom Mark M. now owns 722,727 shares of Colony Capital, Inc., valued at $69,980 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO & President of Colony Capital, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 148,889 shares at $269,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -16.33 for the present operating margin
  • +25.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colony Capital, Inc. stands at -118.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.26. Equity return is now at value -85.60, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.72. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 216.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Quick Links