Wall Street Pummels CCX After Recent Earnings Report

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/17/20 that It’s Been a Huge Week for SPAC Mergers. What You Missed.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE :CCX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CCX was 327.06K shares.

CCX’s Market Performance

CCX stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.46% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Churchill Capital Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.62% for CCX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

CCX Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCX rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp II saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.