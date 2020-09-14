Search
Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Daisy Galbraith

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 6.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI and TRNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :TRNE) Right Now?

TRNE currently public float of 1.59M and currently shorts hold a 27.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRNE was 797.15K shares.

TRNE’s Market Performance

TRNE stocks went up by 6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of 24.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Trine Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.02% for TRNE stocks with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

TRNE Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNE rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Trine Acquisition Corp. saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNE

The total capital return value is set at -1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85.

Quick Links