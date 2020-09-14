Search
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/20 that Some Large Employers Reject Trump’s Payroll-Tax Deferral Plan

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for The Home Depot, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $305.30, which is -$20.59 below the current price. HD currently public float of 1.07B and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 3.76M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of 13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for The Home Depot, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the value of $270. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HD, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

HD Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.90. In addition, The Home Depot, Inc. saw 26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Roseborough Teresa Wynn, who sold 41,947 shares at the price of $279.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, Roseborough Teresa Wynn now owns 20,936 shares of The Home Depot, Inc., valued at $11,737,852 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the EVP – U.S. Stores of The Home Depot, Inc., sold 14,360 shares at $280.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 46,520 shares at $4,023,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.37 for the present operating margin
  • +32.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.20. The total capital return value is set at 51.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.48. Equity return is now at value -583.90, with 21.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Quick Links