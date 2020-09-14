Search
Sabre Corporation (SABR) Just Got Our Attention

by Denise Gardner

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Sabre to participate in upcoming Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ :SABR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SABR is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sabre Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $1.31 above the current price. SABR currently public float of 274.82M and currently shorts hold a 18.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SABR was 8.00M shares.

SABR’s Market Performance

SABR stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.17% and a quarterly performance of -19.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Sabre Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.80% for SABR stocks with a simple moving average of -43.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SABR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SABR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “ Perform” to SABR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

SABR Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Sabre Corporation saw -69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from Siciliano John C, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $6.54 back on May 11. After this action, Siciliano John C now owns 39,423 shares of Sabre Corporation, valued at $65,400 using the latest closing price.

MENKE SEAN E, the President and CEO of Sabre Corporation, sold 17,000 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that MENKE SEAN E is holding 152,825 shares at $369,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.31 for the present operating margin
  • +21.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corporation stands at +4.03. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sabre Corporation (SABR), the company’s capital structure generated 364.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.46. Total debt to assets is 60.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 352.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

