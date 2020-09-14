Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)

by Daisy Galbraith

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) went up by 25.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 22.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that MRI Software Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire RentPayment(TM) Business From Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTH) Right Now?

PRTH currently public float of 10.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTH was 154.36K shares.

PRTH’s Market Performance

PRTH stocks went up by 22.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.00% and a quarterly performance of 20.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.14% for PRTH stocks with a simple moving average of 61.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTH reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PRTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2019.

PRTH Trading at 60.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +61.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTH rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. saw 21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTH starting from Passilla Michael, who bought 30,491 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Sep 09. After this action, Passilla Michael now owns 68,150 shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., valued at $79,996 using the latest closing price.

Passilla Michael, the Director of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., bought 17,738 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Passilla Michael is holding 37,659 shares at $44,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Nicola Day - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Nicola Day - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Purple Innovation, Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Verso Corporation (VRS)

Nicola Day - 0
Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) went up by 25.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is PACCAR Inc (PCAR) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade GRBK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went up by 9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (PEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links