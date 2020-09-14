Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock price has collected -9.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/05/20 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Long-Term PDCO Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCO) Right Now?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18,868.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Patterson Companies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.46, which is $2.65 above the current price. PDCO currently public float of 84.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCO was 1.17M shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stocks went down by -9.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.59% and a quarterly performance of 34.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Patterson Companies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.11% for PDCO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on July 7th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “ Peer Perform” to PDCO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 2nd of the current year.

PDCO Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Patterson Companies, Inc. saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from KORSH LES B, who sold 3,111 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Sep 08. After this action, KORSH LES B now owns 106,063 shares of Patterson Companies, Inc., valued at $78,025 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies, Inc. stands at -10.72. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -51.50, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.48. Total debt to assets is 24.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.