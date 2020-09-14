Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Matinas BioPharma to Participate on Anti-Fungal CEO Panel During the M-VEST Virtual Conference Series Sponsored by Maxim Group

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTNB is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.38, which is -$0.69 below the current price. MTNB currently public float of 181.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTNB was 2.66M shares.

MTNB’s Market Performance

MTNB stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.43% and a quarterly performance of -15.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.85% for MTNB stocks with a simple moving average of -32.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTNB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTNB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTNB reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for MTNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to MTNB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

MTNB Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7788. In addition, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. saw -69.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTNB starting from STERN ADAM K, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, STERN ADAM K now owns 3,301,983 shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., valued at $16,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21067.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stands at -19343.35. The total capital return value is set at -70.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.49. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.34.