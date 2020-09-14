Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s stock price has collected -11.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for August 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.07, which is -$0.06 below the current price. PTEN currently public float of 181.84M and currently shorts hold a 16.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 5.20M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went down by -11.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.59% and a quarterly performance of -29.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.31% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of -40.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Sector Underperform.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $163 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $163. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “ Market Perform” to PTEN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

PTEN Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. saw -69.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Judah Janeen S, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Mar 12. After this action, Judah Janeen S now owns 68,689 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., valued at $53,000 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,144,724 shares at $102,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.21 for the present operating margin

-12.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stands at -17.23. The total capital return value is set at -10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.15. Total debt to assets is 22.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -8.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.