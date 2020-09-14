Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) went up by 6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that International Money Express, Inc. Delivers Record Remittances in August

Is It Worth Investing in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ :IMXI) Right Now?

IMXI currently public float of 21.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMXI was 185.84K shares.

IMXI’s Market Performance

IMXI stocks went up by 1.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of 36.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for International Money Express, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.37% for IMXI stocks with a simple moving average of 48.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $18 based on the research report published on August 5th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMXI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the value of $17. The rating they have provided for IMXI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to IMXI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

IMXI Trading at 15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, International Money Express, Inc. saw 37.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Lisy Robert, who sold 4,560 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Aug 25. After this action, Lisy Robert now owns 1,162,529 shares of International Money Express, Inc., valued at $80,753 using the latest closing price.

Lisy Robert, the CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express, Inc., sold 23,375 shares at $17.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Lisy Robert is holding 1,167,089 shares at $410,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 10.20 for asset returns.