J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) went up by 41.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected -23.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/20 that Women’s Apparel Retailer J.Jill Avoids Bankruptcy

Is It Worth Investing in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE :JILL) Right Now?

JILL currently public float of 17.34M and currently shorts hold a 14.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JILL was 3.34M shares.

JILL’s Market Performance

JILL stocks went down by -23.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of -25.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.24% for J.Jill, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.74% for JILL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JILL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JILL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JILL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $575 based on the research report published on December 6th of the previous year 2019.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JILL reach a price target of $575. The rating they have provided for JILL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 31st, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Neutral” to JILL, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

JILL Trading at 22.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +41.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JILL rose by +22.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4896. In addition, J.Jill, Inc. saw -55.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JILL starting from Rahamim Michael, who bought 150,000 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rahamim Michael now owns 418,660 shares of J.Jill, Inc., valued at $111,000 using the latest closing price.

