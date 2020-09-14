Is PACCAR Inc (PCAR) a Keeper?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price has collected -1.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/22/20 that Hydrogen Is the New Thing in Fuel. Just Look at Truck Makers’ Earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for PACCAR Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.94, which is $5.58 above the current price. PCAR currently public float of 339.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 1.67M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went down by -1.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly performance of 14.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $83 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to PCAR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.42. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from LEY ALMA LILY, who sold 3,314 shares at the price of $84.65 back on Jul 30. After this action, LEY ALMA LILY now owns 499 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $280,530 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of PACCAR Inc, sold 4,000 shares at $86.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 37,515 shares at $344,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+15.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 15.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.59. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.