Search
Home Business
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

by Daisy Galbraith

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected -14.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Marathon Patent Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fastblock Mining in All Stock Transaction

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.00, which is -$1.8 below the current price. MARA currently public float of 31.80M and currently shorts hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 16.79M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went down by -14.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.58% and a quarterly performance of 93.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.96% for Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.21% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of 52.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 1st of the previous year.

MARA Trading at -18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares sank -49.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5677. In addition, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. saw 104.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 22. After this action, OKAMOTO MERRICK D now owns 53,875 shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc., valued at $24,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -319.88 for the present operating margin
  • -233.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stands at -296.74. The total capital return value is set at -86.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.49. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.87. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -73.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.69.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), Here is What We Found
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade CLUB Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Nicola Day - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Nicola Day - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels VSTM After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Purple Innovation, Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Verso Corporation (VRS)

Nicola Day - 0
Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) went up by 25.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is PACCAR Inc (PCAR) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade GRBK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went up by 9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)?

Denise Gardner - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (PEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links