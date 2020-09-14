Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Macy’s, Inc. (M)

by Melissa Arnold

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) went down by -4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/10/20 that Many Retailers Are Closing. That’s Good for Survivors.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE :M) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for M is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Macy’s, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.58, which is -$0.43 below the current price. M currently public float of 307.85M and currently shorts hold a 43.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of M was 31.43M shares.

M’s Market Performance

M stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly performance of -3.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Macy’s, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for M stocks with a simple moving average of -28.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on September 3rd of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the value of $6. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to M, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

M Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Macy’s, Inc. saw -58.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Williams Felicia, who sold 202 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Apr 07. After this action, Williams Felicia now owns 1,927 shares of Macy’s, Inc., valued at $1,252 using the latest closing price.

Harper John T., the Chief Operations Officer of Macy’s, Inc., sold 6,123 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Harper John T. is holding 22,871 shares at $33,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.59 for the present operating margin
  • +36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s, Inc. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.69. Equity return is now at value -84.10, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s, Inc. (M), the company’s capital structure generated 116.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 32.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 102.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

