Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

by Nicola Day

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Ideanomics to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ :IDEX) Right Now?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at -2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ideanomics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$1.09 below the current price. IDEX currently public float of 197.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDEX was 33.63M shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.24% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Ideanomics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.88% for IDEX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2255. In addition, Ideanomics, Inc. saw 27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +22.86 for the present operating margin
  • +91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics, Inc. stands at -219.18. The total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.95. Equity return is now at value -258.80, with -117.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.71. Total debt to assets is 17.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

