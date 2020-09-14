Search
Home Business
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Walmart Inc. (WMT)

by Melissa Arnold

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 23 hours ago that Oracle Wins TikTok Bid, Beating Out Microsoft and Walmart

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Walmart Inc. (NYSE :WMT) Right Now?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMT is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Walmart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.81, which is $9.18 above the current price. WMT currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMT was 10.32M shares.

WMT’s Market Performance

WMT stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.65% and a quarterly performance of 16.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Walmart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.06% for WMT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $148 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMT reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the value of $140. The rating they have provided for WMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WMT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

WMT Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.02. In addition, Walmart Inc. saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from Chojnowski David, who sold 4,605 shares at the price of $134.24 back on Aug 19. After this action, Chojnowski David now owns 30,620 shares of Walmart Inc., valued at $618,175 using the latest closing price.

Lore Marc E., the Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc., sold 85,000 shares at $129.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Lore Marc E. is holding 1,829,952 shares at $10,983,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.10 for the present operating margin
  • +24.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc. stands at +2.84. The total capital return value is set at 14.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Walmart Inc. (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 97.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.24. Total debt to assets is 30.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.39 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM)
Next articleInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can Alcoa Corporation (AA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

Nicola Day - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EQT Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.70. The...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (NFLX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Alcoa Corporation (AA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why (MIK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Denise Gardner - 0
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links