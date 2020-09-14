Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

by Ethane Eddington

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that TG Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :TGTX) Right Now?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TG Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.29, which is $14.38 above the current price. TGTX currently public float of 93.68M and currently shorts hold a 16.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGTX was 1.66M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stocks went down by -2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.76% and a quarterly performance of 44.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 266.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for TG Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.86% for TGTX stocks with a simple moving average of 58.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on September 1st of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the value of $32. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGTX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 5th of the current year.

TGTX Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.21. In addition, TG Therapeutics, Inc. saw 124.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sold 158,589 shares at the price of $25.81 back on Sep 09. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 12,629,868 shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $4,092,738 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES, the Director of TG Therapeutics, Inc., sold 7,745 shares at $18.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES is holding 94,633 shares at $141,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -112009.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -113730.92. The total capital return value is set at -328.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -339.50. Equity return is now at value -399.60, with -125.90 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.49. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -41.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 101.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,799.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

