Search
Home Trending
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

by Ethane Eddington

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Series A Preferred Stock Dividend and Timing of Common Stock Dividend Declaration

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE :IVR) Right Now?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVR is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.69, which is -$0.05 below the current price. IVR currently public float of 164.58M and currently shorts hold a 33.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVR was 10.84M shares.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.05% and a quarterly performance of -43.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.46% for IVR stocks with a simple moving average of -63.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “ Underperform” to IVR, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

IVR Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -81.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from Phegley Richard Lee Jr., who bought 1,600 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Feb 28. After this action, Phegley Richard Lee Jr. now owns 14,779 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $25,648 using the latest closing price.

Norris Brian, the CIO of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., bought 4,000 shares at $15.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Norris Brian is holding 26,261 shares at $63,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +148.64 for the present operating margin
  • +84.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stands at +148.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value -113.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 654.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.74. Total debt to assets is 85.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
Next articleSabre Corporation (SABR) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can Alcoa Corporation (AA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

Nicola Day - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels CLNY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EQT Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.70. The...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (NFLX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Alcoa Corporation (AA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why (MIK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Denise Gardner - 0
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links