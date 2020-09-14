Search
Here’s Our Rant About Verso Corporation (VRS)

by Nicola Day

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Verso Introduces Direct Mail Promotion: Vote for Verso Papers

Is It Worth Investing in Verso Corporation (NYSE :VRS) Right Now?

VRS currently public float of 28.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRS was 241.23K shares.

VRS’s Market Performance

VRS stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.66% and a quarterly performance of 8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Verso Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.83% for VRS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRS stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for VRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRS in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $29.50 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the value of $16. The rating they have provided for VRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Neutral” to VRS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

VRS Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRS rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Verso Corporation saw -25.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRS starting from St. John Adam, who sold 18,066 shares at the price of $13.89 back on May 20. After this action, St. John Adam now owns 15,946 shares of Verso Corporation, valued at $250,937 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Allen James, the SVP and CFO of Verso Corporation, bought 700 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Campbell Allen James is holding 153,888 shares at $8,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRS

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

