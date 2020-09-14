Here’s How Your Trade MEIP Aggressively Right Now

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s stock price has collected 18.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/12/20 that ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. Investors of Important October 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – MEIP

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ :MEIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MEI Pharma, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is -$2.96 below the current price. MEIP currently public float of 89.30M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEIP was 1.56M shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stocks went up by 18.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -15.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for MEI Pharma, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.81% for MEIP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $16 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MEIP, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, MEI Pharma, Inc. saw 19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Reynolds Thomas C, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 19. After this action, Reynolds Thomas C now owns 10,000 shares of MEI Pharma, Inc., valued at $16,000 using the latest closing price.

DRISCOLL FREDERICK W, the Director of MEI Pharma, Inc., bought 62,500 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that DRISCOLL FREDERICK W is holding 62,500 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-940.90 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma, Inc. stands at -342.20. The total capital return value is set at -94.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -66.40, with -38.20 for asset returns.