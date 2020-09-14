Search
Here’s How Your Trade GRBK Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Green Brick Partners Closes 3.35% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ :GRBK) Right Now?

GRBK currently public float of 48.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRBK was 284.89K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.61% and a quarterly performance of 46.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Green Brick Partners, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.82% for GRBK stocks with a simple moving average of 56.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $16 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRBK reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GRBK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Neutral” to GRBK, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

GRBK Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Green Brick Partners, Inc. saw 41.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from Farris John R, who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Mar 19. After this action, Farris John R now owns 128,870 shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc., valued at $39,090 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 29,176 shares at $11,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Quick Links