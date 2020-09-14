Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE :MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTG is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.43, which is $3.13 above the current price. MTG currently public float of 332.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTG was 4.79M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.49% and a quarterly performance of 6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for MGIC Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.63% for MTG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on June 9th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1st, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to MTG, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw -34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from LEHMAN MICHAEL E, who bought 8,000 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Aug 14. After this action, LEHMAN MICHAEL E now owns 37,989 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $67,901 using the latest closing price.

Kozlak Jodee A, the Director of MGIC Investment Corporation, bought 5,000 shares at $7.09 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Kozlak Jodee A is holding 5,000 shares at $35,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +55.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19.