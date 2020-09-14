Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/02/20 that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE :LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is -$3.56 below the current price. LEG currently public float of 130.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEG was 1.21M shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stocks went up by 5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.19% and a quarterly performance of 35.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for LEG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2020.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Hold” to LEG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.48. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from Iorio Russell J, who sold 6,962 shares at the price of $53.09 back on Nov 27. After this action, Iorio Russell J now owns 61,446 shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, valued at $369,613 using the latest closing price.

ENLOE ROBERT TED III, the Director of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, sold 6,849 shares at $52.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that ENLOE ROBERT TED III is holding 39,166 shares at $360,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 17.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 173.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.46. Total debt to assets is 47.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 166.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.