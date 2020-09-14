Search
Hecla Mining Company (HL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected -5.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Hecla Increases Quarterly Dividend 50% and Enhances the Silver-Linked Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE :HL) Right Now?

HL currently public float of 519.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HL was 11.84M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stocks went down by -5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.37% and a quarterly performance of 75.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.73% for HL stocks with a simple moving average of 59.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 5th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the value of $2.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Buy” to HL, setting the target price at $5.70 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

HL Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 60.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Rogers Terry V, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rogers Terry V now owns 70,013 shares of Hecla Mining Company, valued at $208,495 using the latest closing price.

Sienko David C, the VP & General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, sold 75,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Sienko David C is holding 847,004 shares at $450,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.30 for the present operating margin
  • +1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -14.76. The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.98. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is +53.11 M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Quick Links