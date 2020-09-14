Search
Home Business
Business

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Melissa Arnold

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.95. The company’s stock price has collected 16.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ :FMCI) Right Now?

FMCI currently public float of 1.93M and currently shorts hold a 37.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMCI was 2.16M shares.

FMCI’s Market Performance

FMCI stocks went up by 16.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.55% and a quarterly performance of 89.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Forum Merger II Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.72% for FMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 100.57% for the last 200 days.

FMCI Trading at 51.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares surge +62.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMCI rose by +16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, Forum Merger II Corporation saw 143.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleThe Chart for Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Business

Wall Street Pummels CWH After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Wall Street Pummels CWH After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels CWH After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CROX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why (ADMA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Nicola Day - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links