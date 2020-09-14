Search
Can U.S. Bancorp (USB) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s stock price has collected -2.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.58, which is $6.13 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.50B and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 7.42M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -2.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of -2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $58 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to USB, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 12th of the current year.

USB Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -38.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Kotwal Shailesh M, who sold 42,896 shares at the price of $60.24 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kotwal Shailesh M now owns 53,290 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $2,584,055 using the latest closing price.

CHOSY JAMES L, the EVP and General Counsel of U.S. Bancorp, sold 12,356 shares at $59.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that CHOSY JAMES L is holding 89,930 shares at $740,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +26.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.20. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 163.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.06.

