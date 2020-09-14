Search
Can Geron Corporation (GERN) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Geron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ :GERN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GERN is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Geron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$1.82 below the current price. GERN currently public float of 260.39M and currently shorts hold a 13.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GERN was 3.11M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.98% and a quarterly performance of 12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Geron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for GERN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on August 3rd of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 3rd of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8197. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 33.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who bought 17,441 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 19,641 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $30,173 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corporation, bought 2,200 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 2,200 shares at $2,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -15761.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -14901.74. The total capital return value is set at -45.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.51. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -40.90 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 264.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Quick Links