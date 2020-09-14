Can Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Remain Competitive?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 15.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.59, which is $0.22 above the current price. CCO currently public float of 463.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.19M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 15.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.60% and a quarterly performance of 15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.61% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14.75 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $14.75. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 1st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCO, setting the target price at $14.75 in the report published on February 3rd of the current year.

CCO Trading at 30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1970. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. saw -52.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from MORELAND W BENJAMIN, who bought 400,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 12. After this action, MORELAND W BENJAMIN now owns 996,255 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., valued at $473,200 using the latest closing price.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT , the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., sold 14,907 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT is holding 104,872,541 shares at $13,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.58 for the present operating margin

+34.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stands at -13.54. The total capital return value is set at 6.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.69. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with -9.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.