A Lesson to Learn: Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)

by Melissa Arnold

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went up by 6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 17.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Jaguar Health to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 16

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ :JAGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAGX is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jaguar Health, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.41 below the current price. JAGX currently public float of 0.74M and currently shorts hold a 34.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAGX was 5.96M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX stocks went up by 17.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.49% and a quarterly performance of -18.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.17% for Jaguar Health, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.53% for JAGX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $2 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2017.

JAGX Trading at -28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares sank -26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4179. In addition, Jaguar Health, Inc. saw -49.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -420.75 for the present operating margin
  • +33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health, Inc. stands at -667.32. The total capital return value is set at -82.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -217.73. Equity return is now at value -609.60, with -108.40 for asset returns.

Based on Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.89. Total debt to assets is 20.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -4.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Quick Links