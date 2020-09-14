Search
A Lesson to Learn: FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)

by Daisy Galbraith

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Thinking about buying stock in CleanSpark, Atara Biotherapeutics, FuelCell Energy, Sorrento Therapeutics, or Plug Power?

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.25 above the current price. FCEL currently public float of 205.69M and currently shorts hold a 18.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 16.66M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went down by -10.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.66% and a quarterly performance of -20.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 498.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.36% for FuelCell Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.17% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “ Sell” to FCEL, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

FCEL Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, FuelCell Energy, Inc. saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -76.65 for the present operating margin
  • -1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy, Inc. stands at -132.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.40.

Based on FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 91.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.67. Total debt to assets is 37.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -4.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 132.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

