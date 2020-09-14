A Lesson to Learn: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 99.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Cassava Sciences, Mersana Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Dynavax Technologies, or Co-Diagnostics?

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

SAVA currently public float of 22.32M and currently shorts hold a 13.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 1.74M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 9.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of 37.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 171.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Cassava Sciences, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 107.00% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 43.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of . The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SAVA Trading at 105.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +75.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +96.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +320.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Cassava Sciences, Inc. saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Dec 31. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,068,855 shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc., valued at $553,000 using the latest closing price.

BARBIER REMI, the President and CEO of Cassava Sciences, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that BARBIER REMI is holding 968,855 shares at $41,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.