Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $478.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Workhorse Group, BioNTech, Zoom Video, Slack Technologies, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 491.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $420.33, which is $17.23 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 177.31M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 8.84M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went down by -9.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.41% and a quarterly performance of 73.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 376.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.33% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of 133.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $402 based on the research report published on September 1st of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 1st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on September 1st of the current year.

ZM Trading at 37.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +62.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +425.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.67. In addition, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. saw 465.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Swanson Bart, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $353.88 back on Sep 08. After this action, Swanson Bart now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., valued at $707,750 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., sold 11,325 shares at $348.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 203,997 shares at $3,942,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.04 for the present operating margin

+81.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.