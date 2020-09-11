Why Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Verint Announces Q2 FY2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNT) Right Now?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Verint Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is $5.34 above the current price. VRNT currently public float of 62.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNT was 558.75K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.97% and a quarterly performance of 27.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Verint Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.17% for VRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNT, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.02. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from FANTE PETER, who sold 4,230 shares at the price of $43.90 back on Jun 16. After this action, FANTE PETER now owns 30,493 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $185,697 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Douglas, the Chief Financial Officer of Verint Systems Inc., sold 252 shares at $42.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Robinson Douglas is holding 182,896 shares at $10,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 77.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.78. Total debt to assets is 31.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.